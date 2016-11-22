Trump breaks campaign pledge, won’t prosecute Clinton

Donald Trump pledged to prosecute his rival, Hillary Clinton, during the presidential race. On Tuesday, he broke that promise.
Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday on MSNBC that Trump would not appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton’s emails or family foundation.
“When the president tells you he doesn't wish to pursue the charges, it sends a strong message,” Conway said in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe. “I think Hillary Clinton still has to face the fact that a majority of Americans don't find her to be honest or trustworthy, but if Trump can help her heal, perhaps that's a good thing.”
Trump, himself, said after the election that was no longer a priority. In an interview on 60 Minutes, he called the Clintons “good people.”
“I’m going to think about it … I don’t want to hurt them,” he said.
But at the second presidential debate Trump threatened Clinton, saying that "if I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation."
“Look, I think he's thinking of many different things as he prepares to become the president of the United States, and things that sound like the campaign are not among them,” Conway said Tuesday.
Some Democrats, including Clinton herself, have blamed her surprising loss to the FBI’s decision to open another investigation into her use of a private email system for government business in the closing days of the presidential race. She denied any wrongdoing. The case was closed with no charges filed.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
