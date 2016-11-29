Danieley, former Elon president, dies at 92

0:42 Hoo you meeting in Uptown over lunch? Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

0:37 Warriors Stephen Curry

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense