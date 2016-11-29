Danieley, former Elon president, dies at 92

Earl Danieley, former president of Elon University and longtime higher education champion in North Carolina, died Tuesday at the age of 92.
Danieley led then-Elon College from 1957 to 1973 and later returned to the chemistry classroom and the students he loved. But he was also an advocate for public higher education in the state, having served on the UNC Board of Governors from 1983 to 1995. He worked as a special assistant and legislative lobbyist for former UNC system President C.D. Spangler Jr. from 1994 to 1996. He also served on the Board of Trustees at East Carolina University, appointed by former Gov. James Holshouser.
“Elon’s greatest oak has fallen,” tweeted Elon President Leo Lambert. “Rest In Peace, President Emeritus Earl Danieley. Thank you for your lifelong devotion to your alma mater.”
Danieley was a beloved figure at Elon, where he was a enduring presence at university events. “Dr. D” taught for nearly 70 years, well into what would have been a quiet retirement for most academicians. He retired from the classroom only last spring.
James Earl Danieley was born on a farm in Alamance County in 1924 and started his education at a two-room schoolhouse. He enrolled in Elon to study chemistry just after World War II and in 1957 became one of the country’s youngest college presidents at the age of 32.
At the time, he was working as a postdoctoral researcher at Johns Hopkins University, where he studied trace substances in crude oil. The senior researcher on the project walked into the lab one day and said, “Earl, you’re not happy without a student.” Two undergraduates were sent into the lab to work with Danieley.
The young professor soon got a phone call from a trustee who said the college had just elected a president. “I said, ‘Who?’” Danieley recalled in a 2006 interview. “He said, ‘You.’”
Danieley’s presidency was marked by growth and a boom in new campus buildings. After 16 years, he returned to the classroom and later served as director of planned giving in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Though he said his time in administration was rewarding, he was energized by teaching. Danieley and his late wife, Verona, created the Daniels-Danieley Award for Excellence in Teaching, Elon’s highest teaching honor, in 1972 to honor their parents.
He had also served on various educational commissions, appointed by former North Carolina governors Terry Sanford, Dan Moore and Robert Scott.
Danieley was also devoted to his community and church. He was president of the N.C. College Conference, the Council of Church-Related Colleges of North Carolina, the N.C. Foundation of Church-Related Colleges and the Piedmont University Center. He was also a member of the national Council on Higher Education of the United Church of Christ.
He was an active member of the Republican Party, serving on the Alamance County Board of Commissioners from 1974 to 1978. He was secretary of the state Republican convention in 1971 and was an alternate delegate to the national Republican convention in New Orleans in 1988.
An active member of the Elon Community Church since 1948, Danieley served as a deacon from 1949 to 1991, was a long-time Sunday school teacher and a member of several church boards.
In 2006, he described his time at Elon as “an incomparable blessing.”
“To see the institution go from an also-ran to national prominence in many areas,” he said. “... We just sit back and say, ‘Boy, oh boy!’”
Memorial contributions in honor of President Danieley may be made to either the Danieley Scholarship Fund or the Daniels-Danieley Teaching Award at Elon University, c/o Office of University Advancement, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244.
Details of funeral services and a campus memorial service are not yet set.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
