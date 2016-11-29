Trump can’t stop tweeting. Here are his 10 most popular.

President-elect Donald Trump continues making news for his tweets.
Tuesday morning, he tweeted: “Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”
In a series of tweets and retweets Monday night, he criticized CNN: “@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don’t know what to do.”
And Sunday, without providing evidence, he tweeted that he would have won the popular vote “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” He’s faced criticism from Republicans and Democrats for the claim.
Former Charlotte Observer metro editor Hope Paasch has compiled Trump’s most popular 20 tweets – retweets and favorites combined – at www.presidentialdinnerparty.com. The list is dynamically updated.
Here are the top 10 from her list (as of Nov. 29):
1.
TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016
2.
Fidel Castro is dead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2016
3.
Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016
4.
Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016
5.
This will prove to be a great time in the lives of ALL Americans. We will unite and we will win, win, win!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2016
6.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2016
7.
Today we express our deepest gratitude to all those who have served in our armed forces. #ThankAVet pic.twitter.com/wPk7QWpK8Z— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016
8.
Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead. Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/yH6LYdS2ts— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2016
9.
Busy day planned in New York. Will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016
10.
In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016
Go to www.presidentialdinnerparty.com for the remaining 10 in the top 20 – for updates as more tweets come in.
