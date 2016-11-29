Politics & Government

November 29, 2016 4:54 PM

Trump can’t stop tweeting. Here are his 10 most popular.

Staff reports

President-elect Donald Trump continues making news for his tweets.

Tuesday morning, he tweeted: “Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

In a series of tweets and retweets Monday night, he criticized CNN: “@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don’t know what to do.”

And Sunday, without providing evidence, he tweeted that he would have won the popular vote “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” He’s faced criticism from Republicans and Democrats for the claim.

Former Charlotte Observer metro editor Hope Paasch has compiled Trump’s most popular 20 tweets – retweets and favorites combined – at www.presidentialdinnerparty.com. The list is dynamically updated.

Here are the top 10 from her list (as of Nov. 29):

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Go to www.presidentialdinnerparty.com for the remaining 10 in the top 20 – for updates as more tweets come in.

