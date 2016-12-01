Online phone bank aims to help critics troll Trump

1:20 Reaction to Scott decision Pause

2:50 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:31 Protesters voice their opinions outside CMPD HQ

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims