Durham to begin recounts Saturday

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life" Pause

1:15 CMPD's Constructive Conversation Unit

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team