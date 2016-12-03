Using similar tactics, Austrian nationalists hope for a ‘Trump bump’

1:51 Christmas Town USA has half a million Christmas lights up and is "like a storybook come to life" Pause

1:15 CMPD's Constructive Conversation Unit

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season