‘Hamilton’ takes aim at Trump again?

The hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” has taken up the political fight again – this time at how immigrants are portrayed in America.
“It’s really astonishing that in a country founded by immigrants, ‘immigrant’ has somehow become a bad word.”
It’s one of the first lines of the song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” from the newly released Hamilton mixtape, a compilation of cover songs and samples off the musical recorded by various artists.
Without naming any names, “Immigrants” appears to take direct aim at President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial rhetoric on immigrants that became a center point of his campaign. Sung in both English and Spanish, the rap takes a line from the song “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” in the musical, when Alexander Hamilton and the Marquis de Lafayette sing, “Immigrants, we get the job done,” and then launches in its own direction.
“You claim I’m stealing jobs though . . . Peter Piper claimed he picked them, he just underpaid Pablo. . . . But there ain't a paper trail when you living in the shadows”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show’s creator and a son of immigrants, tweeted how much his parents identified with the song.
My dad can't stop listening to @Residente's verse on Immigrants.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 10, 2016
My mom cried @ my Wrote My Way Out verse. I got personal on that one. https://t.co/yjbh02agGa
The release of the mixtape comes just a couple of weeks after the cast used a visit by Vice President-elect Mike Pence to make a statement to the administration of President-elect Donald Trump that it should represent all Americans.
“We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Vice President Aaron Burr, said to Pence as he was leaving the theater. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”
