Civitas withdraws its request to halt final count of ballots

Civitas Institute, a conservative organization in Raleigh, abandoned its request on Monday to delay a final count of ballots from the November elections.
U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III issued an order acknowledging the group’s request on Monday shortly after Gov. Pat McCrory conceded the gubernatorial race to Roy Cooper, his Democratic challenger.
Civitas filed a lawsuit last month over same-day registrants, the more than 90,000 people who registered to vote and cast a ballot on the same day. Such actions were allowed only in the early voting period prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
The organization contended in its lawsuit that there had not been enough time for the State Board of Elections to verify applicants’ addresses before issuing election results.
Local county boards of election verify applicants’ addresses by mailing new applicants notices to verify their addresses; if the notices are sent back as “undeliverable,” the voters’ registrations aren’t valid. The process takes up to 30 days if the boards act promptly, the lawsuit contended.
Since filing the lawsuit, the organization said that “rulings of the North Carolina Board of Elections on protests, challenges, and recounts … have changed the exigencies of the harm analysis relevant to granting such swift relief.”
The State Board of Elections expects to meet later this week to make the election results official. While McCrory has conceded, the race for state auditor appears headed for a statewide recount.
