Could the government shut down because of a pension fund for retired coal miners?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

2:10 Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

1:03 Operation Christmas Child

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

1:59 Trump's White House

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

1:35 #GIVINGTUESDAYCLT Results Unveiling