Trump picks retired Marine Gen. John Kelly to head Homeland Security, reports say

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:45 GoldKloth Boutique in Ballantyne Village

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump