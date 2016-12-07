NC health plan to cover sex changes, if medically necessary, in 2016

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte Pause

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

4:20 Sen. Richard Burr says 2016 will be his last election

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

2:09 Good Fellows hit $1 million goal for their 100th year

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

0:45 GoldKloth Boutique in Ballantyne Village

0:44 Help keep your pet on Santa's nice list during the holidays