Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts announces new group to boost after-school programs

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts announced Tuesday the formation of a new organization, Charlotte Next, that will help parents find the best out-of-school program for middle school students.
Creating that program was one of Roberts’ campaign pledges, and she has been able to launch the organization without any public money so far.
The group will not provide funding for parents to send kids to after-school programs. Instead, it will be a clearinghouse organization that will help parents find the best place to send their child. It also will work to improve after-school programs by bringing best practices to different programs.
“This was one of my central promises,” Roberts said. “In every neighborhood I visited I heard about this problem.”
Charlotte Next will be run in partnership with Meck Ed, a nonprofit advocacy group for children’s education. It will funded by private donations, including grants from Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
Roberts tied the program’s creation in part to the riots and protests in September following the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Roberts said she started working on Charlotte Next long before the shooting, but she said the program will ensure “all communities are included.”
The idea of a program to help parents find the best after-school program isn’t new. A Charlotte nonprofit, Child Care Resources, has been doing that since 1982. That group only focuses on programs for elementary school students.
Roberts said Tuesday that Child Care Resources told her it wasn’t interested in working with middle school programs.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
