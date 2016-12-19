Trump’s billionaire-loaded cabinet will face a government ethics test after confirmation

2:12 Previewing Carolina Panthers versus Washington on Monday Night Football Pause

1:25 Salvation Army bell ringer brings rhythm to Christmas spirit

1:00 Walker Stalker Con

0:27 Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin looks forward to playing Josh Norman

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper