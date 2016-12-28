For ninth straight year, Obama is most admired man in U.S., but Trump is closing fast

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine