Cooper begins replacing political appointees

As far as dismissal notices go, Gov.-elect Roy Cooper’s “You’re fired!” letter is at least polite.
Cooper’s transition team on Wednesday began dismissing political appointees, who are not covered by personnel protections. The General Assembly this month slashed Cooper’s political appointments to 425 from the 1,500 that Gov. Pat McCrory was allowed.
A spokesman for the transition team said an initial round of a few dozen notices were sent out.
The notice is signed by Kristi Jones, a longtime aide to the attorney general who has been named Cooper’s chief of staff.
“Working on behalf of our citizens and state is a great privilege,” Jones writes. “State employees are valuable. We are grateful for all who serve in this capacity.”
Jones goes on to note that there will be a new governor as of Sunday, and that’s the date their job will end.
“We hope you continue to serve North Carolina in other ways,” she writes.
Cooper will be sworn in to office just after midnight on Sunday.
