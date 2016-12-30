One state lawmaker wants pornography declared a public health hazard, like smoking

0:49 Hangover cures Pause

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

1:46 Humpback whales are making a splash in Washington, B.C. waters

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

1:45 Forest Hill's viral holiday video on gratitude

2:23 NAACP leader discusses HB2

1:36 HB2 repeal possible after Charlotte vote