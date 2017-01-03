Cooper begins filling Cabinet positions

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday was to begin naming Cabinet secretaries and interim officials to run his new administration.
At least one of his choices, Britt Cobb, reaches back into the two previous Democratic administrations, where Cobb held top positions, including secretary at the Department of Administration. Cooper tapped Cobb to be interim secretary.
The other appointments were to be announced in a news conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh begining at 1:30 p.m.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
