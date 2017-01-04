Snow threat moves inaugural events inside, cancels parade

Anticipated snowfall on Saturday has canceled Gov. Roy Cooper’s inaugural parade and moved related events indoors, organizers announced Wednesday.
A pre-ceremony concert, the swearing-in ceremony and the transfer of the Great Seal will all take place in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The parade will be rescheduled.
Predictions as of Wednesday evening call for snowfall on Friday night and into Saturday totaling 1 to 4 inches, with temperatures close to freezing.
Outdoor events had been scheduled for the State Archives Building.
Event organizers had the contingency plan in place earlier this week. When asked at a news conference Tuesday about the weather interfering with his inauguration, Gov. Roy Cooper half-joked.
“I certainly hope I’m not conducting the inauguration from Emergency Management,” Cooper said.
Construction has been underway on staging for the parade route on South Wilmington Street, and for the events outside the State Archives Building at 109 E. Jones St.
The events now in Memorial Auditorium include musical and literary elements.
Bland Simpson, one of North Carolina’s leading musical and literary native sons, will deliver a special reading.
Simpson, a member of the venerable Red Clay Ramblers, author and literature professor at UNC-Chapel Hill, says he has crafted a short piece for the occasion from an essay of his inspired by Thomas Harriot’s 1588 “A Briefe and True Report of the New Found Land of Virginia.”
One of the new governor’s three daughters, Claire, will also perform a musical piece.
Saturday’s schedule
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Pre-ceremony concert in Memorial Auditorium lobby
9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Transfer of the Great Seal in the Memorial Auditorium art gallery
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Inaugural swearing-in ceremony, Memorial Auditorium
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Executive Mansion open house, 200 N. Blount St., Raleigh
Inaugural ceremony
Welcome and invocation — Rev. Christopher Edmonston
Posting of colors — Joint Color Guard, N.C. National Guard
Pledge of Allegiance — Sophia Flynn
National Anthem — Tina Morris Anderson
Special reading — Bland Simpson
Administration of oaths of office to Council of State
Musical presentation — Claire Cooper
Administration of oath of office to the governor
Military honors
Inaugural address — Roy Cooper
Musical presentation — 440th Army Band, N.C. National Guard
Benediction — Rev. Clifford A. Jones Sr.
Inaugural ball events
Sponsored by the Junior League of Raleigh, three events over three days are planned. Tickets are being sold online.
▪ 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday — Rock the Ball concert at the Lincoln Theatre
▪ 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday — Council of State reception at Marbles Kids Museum
▪ 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday — Inaugural Ball at Reynolds Coliseum and Talley Student Union at N.C. State University
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
