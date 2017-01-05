New Charlotte city manager continues to change high-ranking staff

New Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones has changed the job titles of two high-ranking employees.
Budget director Kim Eagle is now an assistant city manager. Eagle was a finalist for the manager position.
Hyong Yi, who had been an assistant city manager, has been shifted to a special assignment, where he will focus on “sustainability and innovation.” Yi is on leave through February.
Eagle is now one of three assistant managers, joining Debra Campbell and Ann Wall. Jones recently hired Sabrina Joy-Hogg as his new deputy manager. She worked with him in a similar position when Jones was city manager in Norfolk, Va., before being hired by Charlotte.
Steve Harrison
