Rick Perry is among the Trump nominees whose ethics forms aren’t yet available

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is among Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees whose federal financial-disclosure forms are not available for the public to see.
But Perry and the other Texan tapped for Trump’s Cabinet, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, have begun the process of divesting from hundreds of stocks and positions on corporate boards ahead of Senate confirmation hearings.
Cabinet nominees must submit financial disclosure statements to show that their work in the White House will not be affected by their personal financial interests. The statements outline personal investments and income.
At least nine of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees face public scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week, and some of them have do not have publicly available personal financial-disclosure forms outlining investments and income.
Perry’s personal financial-disclosure forms had not been made public yet by the Office of Government Ethics as of Tuesday morning, meaning either that he had not submitted the forms or they had not been processed by the Senate, which usually takes one to two days.
Perry spokesman Marc Palazzo did not confirm whether Perry had submitted his financial disclosure forms to the Office of Government Ethics or indicate when a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill would take place.
The ethics office declined to comment on Perry’s disclosure. But the former longtime Texas governor has started the transition to public life.
According to SEC filings, Perry has resigned from the boards of Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners, companies with stakes in the Dakota Access Pipeline project. The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners was one of Perry’s biggest political contributors, donating nearly $2 million from 1998 to 2016.
A 2015 financial disclosure form filed during Perry’s unsuccessful presidential bid showed that the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant had received $250,000 in consulting income from the company of Peter Holt, a major political donor in Texas who gave over $1 million to Perry from 1998 to 2016.
Other Trump Cabinet nominees, such as Secretary of Commerce pick Wilbur Ross, also do not have publicly available disclosures despite hearings scheduled for later this week.
