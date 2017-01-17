Twelve Charlotte projects among grant finalists

A dozen Charlotte projects are finalists to share in $5 million in the Knight Cities Challenge.
The 12 projects are among the 144 finalists for the grants. Altogether more than 4,500 applicants sought the grants, which are designed to make their communities “more vibrant places to live and work.”
The Charlotte projects range from community parks to mobile entertainment stages to “early voter poll parties” that include entertainment and food trucks at early voting sites.
Among the applicants with multiple finalists are Charlotte Center City Partners and the City of Charlotte.
Winners of the grants will be announced this spring.
“The finalists use creativity and inventiveness to tackle community challenges and realize new opportunities, proposing ideas that are unique to their city, but also hold lessons and inspiration for civic innovators across the country,” George Abbott, a Knight Foundation spokesman, said in a news release.
