Confirmation hearing for Mick Mulvaney set for Jan. 24

The U.S. Senate Budget Committee will begin its confirmation hearing Jan. 24 on Mick Mulvaney, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for budget director.
Mulvaney, 49, is a S.C. congressman tapped to run the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration. He now represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
The budget committee hearing will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Dirksen Building.
Mulvaney is a Charlotte Catholic graduate who practiced law in Charlotte before moving to Indian Land in 2002.
Comments