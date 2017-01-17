Politics & Government

January 17, 2017 4:00 PM

Confirmation hearing for Mick Mulvaney set for Jan. 24

The U.S. Senate Budget Committee will begin its confirmation hearing Jan. 24 on Mick Mulvaney, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for budget director.

Mulvaney, 49, is a S.C. congressman tapped to run the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration. He now represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

The budget committee hearing will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Dirksen Building.

Mulvaney is a Charlotte Catholic graduate who practiced law in Charlotte before moving to Indian Land in 2002.

