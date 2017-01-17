What time is the Trump inauguration Friday?

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon Washington this weekend for Donald Trump’s inauguration as president. The details:
When: Friday, Jan. 20. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. EST with opening remarks starting at 11:30. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump at noon.
How to watch: The major television and cable networks will cover the event. It will also be streamed live at charlotteobserver.com.
Key speakers: Readings and benedictions from the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; Rabbi Marvin Hier, dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International.
Readings and invocations are scheduled from His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the archbishop of New York; Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, president of National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and Pastor Paula White of the New Destiny Christian Center.
Performers: Jackie Evancho, the 2010 runner-up from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” the Rockettes; and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. More than 8,000 performers and participants are expected to march in the inaugural parade.
