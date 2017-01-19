Poll shows more NC voters now see Donald Trump negatively than not

Republican Donald Trump will enter office Friday with more North Carolinians looking at him unfavorably than favorably, according to a new poll.
Public Policy Polling, a Democratic-leaning firm, found 44 percent of N.C. voters have a positive opinion of Trump compared to 49 percent with a negative opinion. He carried the state with nearly 50 percent of the vote against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Recent national polls have found similar low approval ratings for the president-elect.
The poll also showed:
▪ Forty percent of voters say they want Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. More – 55 percent – say Congress should keep the parts of the law that work and fix what doesn’t.
▪ Trump’s criticism of intelligence agencies hasn’t persuaded voters. Fifty-five percent say the intelligence agencies have more credibility than Trump, compared to 26 percent who disagree.
▪ Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin also hasn’t convinced voters. Only 9 percent of voters give Putin a favorable rating to 70 percent who rate him unfavorably.
