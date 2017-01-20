Charlotteans gather in Washington: ‘It’s exciting to see history’

A gray damp day, a six-mile walk and a lack of Porta Potties couldn’t dampen Providence High School senior Daniel Gershen’s mood as he waited with thousands of others to witness Donald Trump’s swearing in a president.
“It’s exciting to see history,” said Gershen, who voted for Trump. “I hope he’s appreciative and thanks everyone today.”
Gershen was appreciative to be with a group of 41 Providence High students –Trump and Hillary Clinton supporters – who made the 7 1/2 hour trip to Washington to see Trump take the oath of office.
They were among the thousands of Charlotteans to make the journey for the inaugural festivities.
Paulina Armendariz, 17, was pulling for Clinton to win November’s election but said she wouldn’t miss personally witnessing Friday’s inauguration for anything.
“Obama has been president for half my life, so this is a change,” she said. “The change is different, but I’m ready.”
Anne McCanless, a Providence High teacher who’s organized school trips to inaugurations since 2008, rustled the students from their suburban Washington hotel around 5:30 a.m. and ushered into their bus for their journey to a downtown parking lot and a six-mile walk to the National Mall.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Anna Banks, a 17-year-old senior. “I thought this would be very cool, especially given who the candidates were in the election.”
Linda Jones, 65, couldn’t conceal her excitement about Trump’s inauguration and the activities leading up to it. Jones, her husband, two children and daughter-in-law were planning to be on the Mall, having scored tickets from Sen. Thom Tillis’ office.
While Inauguration Day was a dream come true for Jones, Thursday provided her with another highlight: meeting Brexit leader Nigel Farange.
“I love him,” she said. “I’ve been following him since Brexit. He reminds me of Trump.”
In Washington D.C. for the Trump inauguration. Great to be with @PhilBryantMS, @LordAshcroft and the Brexit Bad Boys! pic.twitter.com/YirdlT2aNJ— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 19, 2017
For Michael and Sarah Verardo, personally witnessing Trump’s swearing-in capped a whirlwind political season for the Charlotte area couple.
During the campaign, they provided talking points to Trump on veterans issues. Michael Verardo was an infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device severed his left arm and leg and caused burns over 35 percent of his body.
The Verardos were invited to sit in Trump’s family’s box at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Turning their attention to North Carolina, the couple served on Sen. Richard Burr’s “Veterans for Burr” leadership team during the Republican’s re-election campaign.
This week, the couple found themselves in the swirl of inaugural events and meetings. They met with Tillis, R-N.C., at his office Wednesday and with Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., who provided them with tickets for the inauguration, on Friday.
Honored to welcome Sgt. Michael & Sarah Verardo to inauguration. Freedom to vote, peaceful transfer of power due to warriors like Verardo pic.twitter.com/Tunn3vd5IQ— Rep Robert Pittenger (@reppittenger) January 19, 2017
Trump officials gave them tickets for the Salute to Heroes, the veterans inaugural ball.
“It’s been crazy getting prepared for everything,” said Michael Verardo, 31. “Just to be part of it, it’s an exciting once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Sarah Verardo, 32, said “just being here is exciting.”
“We’re excited for what this (Trump’s presidency) means for veterans,” she added. “This is the start of a new chapter.”
