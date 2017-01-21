Charlotteans eagerly join Women’s March on Washington

“I hardly got any sleep,” Christina Cook confided as she funneled through a Washington Metro train station turnstile along with scores other people Saturday morning. “But the enthusiasm here is infectious.”
Cook hopped on a commuter train following a 7 1/2-hour midnight ride aboard a bus organized by Charlotte NOW for the Women’s March on Washington. The 57-passengers aboard the charter were among the scores of men, women and children from the Charlotte area who bussed, drove, or flew to the Nation’s Capital for an historic event they said they couldn’t miss.
Charlotte, like many U.S. cities, held its own Women’s March event. But Cook said Washington was a must-do for her because she wanted to directly send a message to President Donald Trump, who was sworn into office Friday just yards away from where Cook and her bus mates stood Saturday.
“I feel that inaction and complacency is no longer an action,” said Cook, 30, who is self-employed. “I value reproductive choice, health care.”
Suzanne Elsberry-Schweikert, 71, endured sitting in the back of the charter bus near the always opening-and-closing bathroom door on the trip from the Queen City. To see the hundreds of thousands of people gathering and to soak in an atmosphere of sisterhood made the discomfort experienced on the trip worth it.
“What I love is the diversity here, the varying ages,” said Elsberry-Schweikert, a member of the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County and a NOW charter member. “What we’ve been hoping to do is get young women involved. This is a gift from Donald Trump.”
Participants took to Washington’s streets to stand up for what’s traditionally been considered women’s issues – equal pay, paid leave, abortion rights.
Many of us in this room go back to the dark days, the early 70s. We’ve worked hard and achieved much...we don’t want to lose it Jan Anderson, a retired engineer who organized a bus from Charlotte for the Women’s March on Washington
The march’s organizers said the event wasn’t specifically about Trump but was about, in part, the language used during the election cycle that “insulted, demonized, and threatened…immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of all religious faiths…Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault.”
For Jan Anderson, a retired civil engineer from Charlotte who organized a bus that carried 45 people to Washington, participating in the march was to make sure that personal and professional gains made by women since the 1970s continue.
“I prefer to keep it positive,” Anderson said of her motivation to participate in the march. “It’s about moving forward — we just want to make sure things continue to progress.”
But others said Trump’s rhetoric and behavior toward women was the main motivator for them joining the march. Thousands of participants donned pink hats that referenced Trump’s boast on a leaked 2005 “Access Hollywood” video about grabbing women by their genitals.
Women and men carried signs that read “Electile Dysfunction,” “Don’t Let an Orange Troll Take Your Birth Control,” and “Keep Your Tiny Hands Off My Underpants.”
Women are angry. We have been insulted. The man who has disrespected women over and over has been elected to the highest office Suzanne Elsberry-Schweikert, 71, Women’s March participant and Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County board member
Susan Montaquila, a passenger aboard Anderson’s bus, said the last time she was a poster-carrying protestor was 1970 at an anti-Vietnam War rally in Greenville, N.C. She said she joined the Women’s March Saturday because she’s worried that gains women have made over the years are at risk under his administration.
“Most of us have had head injuries from hitting the glass ceiling too many times,” said Susan Montaquila. 65, a recently-retired lawyer who taught and served as associate dean at the American University in Dubai, the Canadian University in Dubai, and Wake Forest University’s School of Law. “Trump is hostile to women.”
Cindy Thomson, a Charlotte NOW member, said she was shocked into organizing a bus for the march by Trump’s surprising win in November’s presidential election.
“I like to call myself part of the resistance,” said Thomson, a retired educator. “It’s shocking that a person like Donald Trump got elected president of our country. It’s very disturbing to me. I’m kind of numb.”
Alma Hernandez, 39, a client services director for Charlotte’s International House, said she made the round-trip day-trip bus journey to Washington for one reason: to let Trump know that she’s keeping an eye on him.
Hernandez and her fiance, Michael Chucklochak, were constantly stopped by march participants and asked to pose for photos with their protest tool: a hula hoop covered by pink cloth with painted on cat whiskers and the words “Grab Power.”
“We’re aware of the things he’s trying to do - to women, to women of color, to immigrants,” said Hernandez. “We are not going to sit quietly by.”
William Douglas: 202-383-6026, @williamgdouglas
