US Rep. Pittenger praises Samuelson on the House floor

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger paid tribute to the late N.C. Rep. Ruth Samuelson on the House floor Tuesday, praising her grace under pressure.
Samuelson, a Charlotte Republican and Mecklenburg County commissioner, died Monday after a brief battle with ovarian cancer.
“Ruth infused her faith in God in all aspects of her family, political, personal, and civic life,” Pittenger told the House.
“Because of her vibrant faith and commitment to focusing on what truly matters, Ruth was known as a thoughtful mediator throughout her tenure in the North Carolina House . . . someone who approached tense partisan issues with grace, yet never backed away from her convictions.”
A memorial for Samuelson is scheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Charlotte’s First Baptist Church.
Pittenger closed his remarks by quoting Samuelson.
“Ruth’s last public statement was, ‘I want people to know that God is my good friend’,” he said.
