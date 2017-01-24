Charlotte manager Marcus Jones to review Extraordinary Events ordinance

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said Monday he is reviewing the city’s Extraordinary Events ordinance, which was created in 2012 before the Democratic National Convention.
After a number of citizens asked the city to rescind the ordinance during a public forum, Jones told council members he will make a recommendation next month on whether to keep it. He said he wants to study whether it’s effective and whether it should be kept.
The ordinance gives police more leeway to stop people and search items like backpacks. It also prohibits people from carrying items like gas masks and weapons.
The City Council approved the ordinance in January 2012. The ordinance gives the city manager the power to designate a time and place for police to have more leeway in interacting with people.
It was first used during shareholder meetings for Bank of America and Duke Energy in the spring of 2012.
The city has expanded its use in recent years. The manager has made events such as Carolina Panthers games “extraordinary,” as well as festivals and other celebrations. The CIAA basketball tournament has often been an extraordinary event.
The city has been criticized for giving some events the designation and not others.
Last year, after the city designated a gay pride parade in uptown as an extraordinary event, some in the LGBT community said they were worried the police powers would discourage people from attending. The city said it acted after events like Orlando nightclub shooting, which killed 50 people.
