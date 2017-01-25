Politics & Government

January 25, 2017 1:28 PM

Legislators pay tribute to Ruth Samuelson during session

By Jim Morrill

RALEIGH

Former colleagues paid tribute to the late Rep. Ruth Samuelson as they reconvened their new session Wednesday.

Samuelson, a Charlotte Republican, died Monday after battling ovarian cancer. She was 57.

She was a GOP leader in the N.C. House before choosing not to run for re-election in 2014.

“Ruth was in every sense a remarkable person,” Sen. Dan Bishop, a Charlotte Republican, told colleagues. “And I always envisioned that there was more to do for the people of North Carolina … I asked Ruth why she decided not to continue in the House … and she said the Lord had made it clear to her that it was time to go.”

Bishop said, “I can’t say I’ve ever found anyone with a deeper conviction to the lordship of Jesus Christ than Ruth.”

In the House, Speaker Tim Moore of Kings Mountain called a moment of silence.

“She was a friend to many of us,” he said.

Many lawmakers are expected to attend Samuelson’s memorial Friday afternoon at Charlotte’s First Baptist Church.

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

