NC Democrats say cities unlikely to defy state if HB2 repealed

The Democratic leader of the N.C. Senate said Wednesday that repealing House Bill 2 would not prompt cities such as Charlotte to pass the kind of ordinances that led to the law.
Many Republicans expressed that concern last month in a special session called to consider repeal. They said if they were to repeal the law, nothing would stop cities from passing the kind of anti-discrimination ordinances that prompted it.
“Everybody’s on notice that if you pass an ordinance like Charlotte’s, the legislature might deal with it,” Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Raleigh said. “You send notice to those governments that you don’t want to start that firestorm all over again.”
It was Charlotte’s ordinance that led to HB2, the state law that bars local governments from adopting such anti-discrimination measures and requires transgender people in government-run buildings to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender on their birth certificates.
HB2, which was assailed as an anti-LGBT law, has been blamed for costing the state jobs and sporting events and prompted celebrity boycotts.
December’s effort to repeal the law fell apart over mutual distrust, including GOP concerns that Charlotte and other cities would turn around and pass new LGBT ordinances, including bathroom provisions.
Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger offered a repeal bill that included a moratorium on future ordinances. When he divided the bill in two – one part on repeal, the other on the moratorium – 16 Republicans joined 16 Democrats in voting against repeal. Gov. Roy Cooper urged other Democrats not to support a repeal with a moratorium attached.
“The Senate has already voted on a clean repeal of HB2,” Berger said Wednesday in a statement. “And it would have passed if Gov. Cooper had not directed all Democrats to vote against it.
“I’ve explained to Gov. Cooper that it will take compromise on both sides to move past the distraction of HB2 – and that he and his far left allies must stop trying to force women and young girls to share bathrooms and school locker rooms with men – and I’m encouraged that his response to those concerns is that he wants to work something out.”
In a blog post Wednesday, Cooper called HB2 “an unnecessary economic obstacle.”
“This disastrous law has cost our economy thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars and is continuing to drive businesses away from our state,” he wrote.
He also pledged to find “common ground” with Republicans on divisive issues.
Speaking to reporters, Blue and other legislative Democrats said they hope HB2 can be repealed in the session that started Wednesday. They said they believe there are enough Republican votes to help Democrats repeal it.
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
