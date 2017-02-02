Four in 10 Americans want Trump impeached, five in 10 wish Obama was still president, poll says

1:07 World Hijab Day Pause

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:56 Hornets to offer scholarships

1:25 Ringling Bros. Circus arrives in Queen City

1:43 Constituents urge Sen. Tillis to reject Trump cabinet nominees

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:53 Police release video of fatal shooting of Michael Laney