Charlotte transgender activist: Human Rights Campaign should stay in Washington

One prominent transgender Charlottean plans to protest Saturday the Washington D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign at the group’s gala at Le Meridien hotel.
In the last year, the HRC has been a fixture at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center as the City Council expanded its nondiscrimination ordinance to give legal protections to the LGBT community. The HRC has worked closely with Mayor Jennifer Roberts and has urged council members not to compromise with the General Assembly, which passed House Bill 2 that nullified the ordinance.
But Covington said Friday she believes the HRC has used the protest to raise money. She said some of those funds should be given to local LGBT groups, like MeckPAC.
“We don’t need HRC in here,” Covington said. “A lot of these organizations that work off donations and they see a fund raising opportunity. They came in here and took over, along with Equality NC, and pushed out the local people, the people who knew the politicians and stuff.”
The HRC couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
HRC president Chad Griffin is scheduled to speak at the HRC gala Saturday night. The event is being held by the state’s HRC chapter.
The City Council was scheduled to be honored by the HRC. But after council members in December rescinded the ordinance in hopes the state would repeal HB2, the HRC canceled that award.
