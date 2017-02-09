‘See you in court’: Trump replies after appeals court declines to restore travel ban

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban Pause

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:33 Drone video above the new River District

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

1:02 Former NBA star Charles Oakley arrested at Knicks game after scuffle with security

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing