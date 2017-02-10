I-77 toll project destroys an uptown homeless camp

The Interstate 77 toll lane project has destroyed a homeless camp near uptown, leaving personal belongings exposed.
“I’m sad, I’d gone into these camps,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham, who visited what was left of the camp. “This is their home. It’s bad enough that it’s on the side of the road. But it’s still their private little world.”
It was unclear how many people used the camp was near the juncture of Interstate 277 and I-77. A video taken by a WSOC-TV reporter showed backpacks, sleeping bags, tents and even canned goods.
Cotham said county staff told her they were unaware of plans to remove the camp, as were their liaisons with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Urban Ministry Center, which serves the homeless.
I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of Cintra, is building the 26-mile toll project between Charlotte and Mooresville. Construction recently began on the Charlotte end.
A Mobility Partners spokeswoman referred questions to the N.C. transportation department.
DOT spokeswoman Jen Thompson said the clearing began within the last two months and homeless people were notified.
“It was a matter of we had to get that area cleared for the project, but we give (the people)” notice,” she said. Thompson said personal items would be turned over to police and other items recycled.
Liz Clasen-Kelly, executive director of the Men’s Shelter, said many of the city’s 200 or so homeless people live in similar camps.
“People sometimes live in camps for months or years,” she said. “(They) understand it to be their home. When we have to leave our home it can be very unsettling and traumatic. At the same time most camps are on property owned by other people, and we’re a growing community.”
