Protesters gather for NAACP-led HKonJ rally at Capitol in Raleigh

Thousands gather in front of the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium to hear speeches from prominent, local religious leaders before beginning the 11th annual HKonJ march on Saturday Feb. 11, 2017 in Raleigh, NC.
Rev. William Barber urges HKonJ march protesters to both donate to the cause and get in their march groups at the end of the rally portion in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016.
Marchers collect at the corner of South and South Wilmington Streets in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 for the start of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march with an estimated five thousand marchers braving the below freezing temps and wind chill. The march went from South Street to the corner of Fayetteville and Morgan Streets for the three hour and a bit rally, march and People's Assembly.
Adella Lopez Johnson of Bear Creek, NC, above, proudly held her Chatham county NAACP banner up while her granddaughter Ebony Cherry of Greensboro braved the below freezing temperature and wind chill during the opening rally at Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 for the start of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
Marchers with a medley of protest signs and banners gathered in the 100 block of Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the People's Assembly part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill.
Marchers collect en masse in the 100 block of South Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the People's Assembly portion of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill.
From left, protest marcher Kim Calhoun carried hot chocolate and friend Lynn Hicks hat hot tea to stave off the cold while listening to speakers at the opening rally in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 for the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill.
From left, Libby and Erik Johnson of Durham, NC huddled close along the sidewalk against the chill wind and below freezing temperature in the 100 block Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 listening to speakers at the People's Assembly portion of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill.
An estimated 5,000 marchers massed in the 100 block of Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 for the People's Assembly portion of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
A small portion of the estimated five thousand marchers for the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march heads north up South Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016. The marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill. The march went from South Street to the corner of Fayetteville and Morgan Streets for the three hour and a bit rally, march and People's Assembly.
Marchers collect en masse in the 100 block of South Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the People's Assembly portion of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill. The march went from South Street to the corner of Fayetteville and Morgan Streets for the three hour and a bit rally, march and People's Assembly.
Marchers huddle in the freezing cold and wind in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 to listen to speakers during the opening rally part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill.
Marcher Brianne Alston, right, holds her end of the Greensboro NAACP banner up while listening to speakers in the freezing cold and wind in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 to listen to speakers during the opening rally part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
Marchers with a medley of protest signs and banners gathered in the 100 block of Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the People's Assembly part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill.
Rev. William Barber urges HKonJ march protesters to both donate to the cause and get in their march groups at the end of the rally portion in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016. Rev. Barber was one of the many speakers for the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
Marchers proceed north on South Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the march portion of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march. An estimated five thousand marchers braved the below freezing temps and wind chill. The march went from South Street to the corner of Fayetteville and Morgan Streets for the three hour and a bit rally, march and People's Assembly.
Protestor Keith Barnhill of Raleigh, NC holds his sign up among many while listening to speakers in the morning freezing cold and wind in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 to listen to speakers during the opening rally part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
The Raging Grannies protest/song group were colorful and bundled up against the cold as they sang protest songs in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the opening rally part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
Marchers proceed up South Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 at the start of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march with an estimated five thousand marchers braving the below freezing temps and wind chill. The march went from South Street to the corner of Fayetteville and Morgan Streets for the three hour and a bit rally, march and People's Assembly.
Protest march marshals buttoned up against the cold wind and freezing temperatures in the 100 block of Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, NC Saturday morning, February 13, 2016 during the People's Assembly part of the 10th annual Historic Thousands on Jones Street protest march.
