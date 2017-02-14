Democrats have proposed four HB2 repeal bills – here’s how they differ

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine Pause

14:47 Family looks for answers after Josue Diaz fatal shooting

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:27 Why is Kemba struggling?

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids