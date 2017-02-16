Would raising lawmakers’ pay help change who runs for office?

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

1:40 Harry Jones discusses the power of prayer in his battle with cancer