City of Charlotte backs ICE: Immigration arrests ‘do not represent a major new threat’

The city of Charlotte said Thursday that recent federal immigration arrests are “consistent” with immigration enforcement under the Obama administration and “do not represent a major new threat.”
The statement was issued at 2:45 p.m., just as a large immigration protest was underway at Marshall Park.
In the statement, the city supported the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s position that the recent raids are in line with past enforcement actions.
The city said the City Council supports the statement. It did not say that Mayor Jennifer Roberts supported the position, though her spokesman, Gregg Watkins, said the city’s recent statement was in line with what she said at the end of Monday’s council meeting.
During her comments Monday, Roberts was more critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I’m concerned by the recent actions by agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) that have brought fear and chaos to our families and our Charlotte community,” she said. “These ICE activities impact not only immigrants and refugees, but also native born citizens who live, study, work, and worship with them.”
Later in her speech, Roberts said, “I believe that no one should be deported for merely having a broken tail light.”
In Thursday’s statement, the city urged people “to keep calm and refer to reliable information sources before deciding that they could be at risk. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency has repeatedly indicated that it is continuing its policy of focusing on people who have committed crimes in addition to immigration law violations.”
