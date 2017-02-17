Senate OKs Pruitt at EPA: How deeply will he scale back agency he sued?

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

1:20 Charlotte trees important

1:10 Twilight takeoffs

0:44 More Than 1000 March In Uptown