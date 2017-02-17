In SC stop, Trump thanks Palmetto State voters for primary victory

NORTH CHARLESTON President Donald Trump thanked S.C. voters – and new Gov. Henry McMaster – Friday for helping him win the S.C. Republican primary and propelling him to the White House.
“I love South Carolina. I love it,” Trump said Friday in North Charleston, where he joined McMaster and roughly 5,000 Boeing employees for the rollout of the aerospace giant’s newest massive passenger plane, the 787-10 Dreamliner. “This was going to be a place that was tough to win, and we won in a landslide."
After a turbulent first month in office, Trump was greeted warmly in his first visit to South Carolina since last February's primary.
A crowd of Boeing employees – some wearing "Make America Great Again" hats – roared with cheers before he took the stage and welcomed him with signs that referenced his promise to secure American jobs.
McMaster, who last January became the first statewide office-holder to endorse the celebrity businessman from New York, giddily told the crowd Trump would make America "greater than ever before."
Trump repaid McMaster's early faith with heaps of praise at the rally.
"It's wonderful to be back in South Carolina, especially your new governor. ... He helped us so much," Trump said, scanning the audience for the governor.
The event offered Trump a chance to shift the conversation away from questions about his administration's ties to Russia and an official's resignation to jobs and the U.S. economy – two hallmarks of his presidential campaign.
The New York Republican reaffirmed his "America First" mantra, promising to slash taxes and regulation to create a business environment that encourages companies to invest and create high-paying jobs in the U.S.
"I'm going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and put our great people back to work," Trump said.
A room packed with manufacturers proved more amiable to Trump on Friday than the reporters he sparred with for more than an hour on Thursday.
Justin Bunch, a 33-year-old Boeing employee, said his colleagues are "hard-working people that want to see more of their money go into their pocket instead of taxes."
Employees at the North Charleston plant on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted not to unionize, then cheered at a mention of the vote Friday.
Trump's appearance for the 787-10 rollout shows his dedication to supporting American manufacturing and jobs, Bunch said after the event.
"That just shows how much he cares about jobs in this country, and jobs in South Carolina," he said.
But not everyone was thrilled to see the sitting president in South Carolina.
As Trump toured the Boeing plant, S.C. Democrats gathered at the North Charleston Coliseum to demand an investigation into what they deemed the Trump Administration’s “shady communications with Russia.”
“Donald Trump and his advisers think the truth is something to be fought,” S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison said. “They think that if they tell enough lies and attack the journalists who work hard each and every day to find the truth, we’ll just throw up our hands, give up on democracy, and let him do whatever he wants to enrich himself and his friends. That’s what Putin did in Russia, and that’s what Putin wants us to do here.”
The event drew a sampling of South Carolina’s GOP elite, including U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford of Charleston and Joe Wilson of Springdale, state Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman of Florence, S.C. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas of Darlington, S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill of York, Treasurer Curtis Loftis and state GOP chair Matt Moore.
