Fletcher Hartsell, a former NC senator, pleading guilty to mail fraud and filing false tax returns

Former NC Sen. Fletcher Hartsell plans to plead guilty to mail fraud and filing false tax returns, according to a plea agreement entered in federal court on Friday.
The plea arrangement, entered in North Carolina’s U.S. middle district court, resolves a longrunning investigation into how the 69-year-old Concord lawyer spent campaign money.
The federal charges filed last year came nearly three months after a Wake County grand jury indicted him in state court on allegations that he certified three campaign-finance documents as correct, while knowing they were not.
In federal court, Hartsell faced five counts of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and six counts of money laundering. The indictment alleges that Hartsell engaged in a scheme to solicit and obtain campaign money from 2007 through 2015 that he spent on personal items and services and then concealed his actions by filing knowingly false campaign finance reports.
