Gabby Giffords responds to GOP rep using her shooting as excuse to avoid town halls

0:33 East Charlotte house fire Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

2:00 PRP and stem cell therapy gains popularity in Charlotte

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes