Team Trump’s greatest enemy on Twitter? A dictionary.

0:33 East Charlotte house fire Pause

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2