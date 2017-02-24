Hispanic to City Council: ‘Your silence on ICE raids has been deafening and painful’

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

0:48 Republic Services

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?