Here’s what ex-Gov. Pat McCrory told a national audience about HB2

Speaking to a national radio audience Monday, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory defended House Bill 2 as a “common sense” approach to dealing with the transgender issue.
NPR host Steve Inskeep asked McCrory why Gavin Grimm, the transgender Virginia boy at the heart of what could become a landmark Supreme Court case, shouldn’t be able to use the boy’s restroom.
“What happens when he uses a shower?” McCrory replied. “I think we’re in a very uncharted water situation. We’re changing the basic values we’ve used in our schools for decades and decades. This is a major major change in cultural norms.”
N.C. lawmakers are debating proposals to repeal HB2, the law McCrory signed last March. A Republican bill that would repeal the law and allow cities to pass limited anti-discrimination ordinances, but allow voters to decide whether to keep it in a public referendum. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper opposes the referendum provision.
Asked whether requiring transgender people to use unisex facilities amounted to separate-but-equal, McCrory said he was “sensitive to that.”
“But I’m also extremely sensitive to the 99.6 percent of the population that would have to adapt to that one measure, and respecting their privacy,” he said.
He said he’d supported repeal of certain portions of HB2, but not the so-called bathroom provision.
“(I) firmly believe that in a middle school or high school a male should not be able to use the females’ locker room or or shower facility,” he said. “I’m not apologizing for that. I just believe it’s common sense.”
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
