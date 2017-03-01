Cooper unveils his first budget proposal as governor

Gov. Roy Cooper presented his proposed budget on Wednesday at Durham Technical Community College, a setting that emphasized his commitment to education funding.
Cooper proposed spending $23.4 billion in the next fiscal year, representing a 5.1 percent increase, followed by a 1.6 percent increase to $24 billion.
“I’m proposing a fiscally responsible budget with investment in our future without raising taxes, without raising fees, without cutting services and without dipping into special funds,” Cooper said.
.@NC_Governor budget: 5% teacher pay raise, expand Medicaid "cost-neutral", new probation officers, dam safety & more clean water $. #ncga— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 1, 2017
Republicans pointed out Cooper’s budget represents $1 billion in additional spending. The governor says the budget reflects his goal of catching up on education spending.
The budget is not binding on the General Assembly, which will write its own spending plan. It is Cooper’s first budget proposal as governor, and reflects many of his campaign promises and his public statements after winning the election in November.
.@NC_Governor budget: 2% or $800 worker raise (largest in a decade), law enforcement retirement at 25 years (now 30). #ncga— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 1, 2017
Cooper said he is certain his budget will offer common ground with the legislature.
“I want North Carolinians to achieve those dreams,” Cooper said. “That’s what this budget is all about.”
.@NC_Governor budget: 1.5% cola for retirees, economic recruitment , broadband low-income housing, IT & transportation spending. #ncga— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) March 1, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
