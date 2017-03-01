Joel Ford makes it official: ‘I’m all in’

North Carolina Sen. Joel Ford formally announced his candidacy for Charlotte mayor Wednesday, becoming the third Democrat in the race.
“It’s time for new leadership and a bold vision for our city,” Ford said in a video. “We need a mayor who will focus on the issues that unite our city, not divide it.”
Ford joins Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles in the race against incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts.
Ford, in his third Senate term, is a former chairman of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party. He’s considered a moderate, even joining the Main Street Democrats, a centrist caucus.
