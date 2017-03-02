Senate panels OK Cooper’s military affairs head

Two Senate committees unanimously recommended approval of the governor’s choice of Larry Hall to head the state’s military affairs department on Thursday, a largely collegial ending to weeks of contentious legal standoff that resulted in Hall being subpoenaed to testify.
The recommendation will go before the full Senate for a vote on Monday night.
The first meeting lasted about 90 minutes and the second one less than five. Most of the questions were easy answers for Hall, although some senators grilled him about whether he would follow the law or the governor if they conflicted, and whether he had conflicts of interest.
Republican senators praised Hall’s responses to their questions, and said the rest of the Cabinet members should take note of how he performed. Hall was the first of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet hires to go through the confirmation process, which the governor contends is unconstitutional.
Hall, a former Democratic leader in the state House, was subpoenaed to come before the committee after failing to appear three previous times. Cooper contends the Senate doesn’t have the authority to confirm or reject his appointments, and a lawsuit over that issue is pending in court.
Cooper had asked a judge to modify the subpoena to delay Hall’s appearance until the lawsuit can be resolved, possibly at a hearing next week.
By Wednesday night, the governor’s office and Senate Republicans said they expected the hearing to take place because a judge had not acted on Cooper’s subpoena motion.
This story will be updated during the day.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments