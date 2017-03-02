Pain drugs like OxyContin would face new restrictions under NC bill

Supporters of legislation designed to address North Carolina’s opioid abuse crisis say more restrictions on prescriptions and more spending on treatment will help reduce the number of families torn apart and devastated by addiction.
The proposal unveiled Thursday by Republican lawmakers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein would place more mandates upon medical providers before prescribing anti-pain drugs like OxyContin or morphine. These drugs come with a high risk of addiction and can be a gateway to heroin use.
Nearly 250 heroin-related deaths were reported in North Carolina in 2014. The measure would set aside $20 million over two years for more community-based addiction treatment and recovery services.
Stein says the bill is a good first step toward saving lives.
