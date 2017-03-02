Court rulings mean NC is without an elections board and ethics commission, Berger says

An N.C. Court of Appeals order means that the state doesn’t currently have a board that oversees elections and ethics laws, Senate leader Phil Berger said Thursday afternoon.
Berger made a rare visit to the Legislative Building’s press office to announce the latest news in an ongoing lawsuit over a December law combining the ethics and elections board into a new State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.
“You still have all of the laws that folks are required to comply with, but we don’t have an Ethics Commission and we don’t have a Board of Elections based on this order,” Berger said.
Asked how any elections or ethics matter would be decided now, Berger responded “those are questions that will need to be answered. There could be some questions as to the legal effect of any decisions they make during that period of time that they are nonexistent.”
The order from the Court of Appeals, dated Tuesday, is difficult to understand without a law degree.
N.C. Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said Thursday afternoon that “this agency’s attorneys were just made aware of the order from the Court of Appeals, and they are working to determine exactly what it means ... I can tell you that State Board of Elections employees in Raleigh are working hard today, as usual.”
The next court hearing in the case from a three-judge panel of Superior Court judges is set for Tuesday.
Under a law passed during a December special session of the legislature, the current State Board of Elections, which has a majority of members from the governor’s political party, was to be replaced with a new State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, combining the elections and ethics boards.
The current Ethics Commission members would serve as the new board until July 1, when new members appointed by the governor and legislative leaders would take office. The new board would have four Republicans and four Democrats, and six votes would be needed to take any action.
Gov. Roy Cooper sued, arguing that the change was unconstitutional, and the law was put on hold shortly before it was to take effect on Jan. 1. The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled in early February that the law could take effect while the case is pending – a victory for Republican legislative leaders. That order was then overturned by the N.C. Supreme Court a few days later, temporarily restoring the old system.
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
